Moncef Boussannouga Zammouri: KPMG, un beau bouquet

Un cinquantième anniversaire, pour beaucoup d’entre nous, ne peut qu’être exceptionnel, car on ne peut le célébrer qu’une seule fois au cours d’une vie. Il évoque en nous des souvenirs, des satisfactions, parfois des déceptions, mais toujours de grandes sensations.

J’en suis ému, très ému. Pourquoi?

Congratulations on your 50th anniversary





This week marks an important milestone for your firm in Tunisia, and one that I wanted to note personally. The celebration of the 50th year since your inception as a practice is a significant occasion and on behalf of everyone within KPMG, and particularly within our EMA region, I wanted to pass on my congratulations to you all.

Much has changed since the creation of the small audit practice in Tunisia that would later become a part of the global KPMG network. And yet much remains the same. Our clients stiil trust us to deliver a quality service and to uphold shared values and we still have that commitment to serving them to the best of our ability.

One of the benefits of a global network is the collaborative strength of its Member Firms and the people who work locally. This is indeed a strength in Tunisia with continuity of leadership over many years. I would like to thank you both for your unswerving commitment to KPMG and look forward to the next, exciting chapter in the Tunisian firm's development.

Today we celebrate. Tomorrow we continue our journey: to drive positive, sustainable change for our clients and for society as a whole. This would not be possible without you all. Please do share this note to pass on my sincerest congratulations to everyone. You are all truly appreciated, and I hope that you enjoy your celebrations.

Here's to the next 50 years!



Klaus Becker

Chairman

KPMG in Europe, Middle East, Africa and India