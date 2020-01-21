Who's Who - 21.01.2020
Hatem Haddad
Expériences professionnelles
Enseignant Chercheur
Depuis Septembre 2004
- Université Libre de Bruxelles, Belgique
- Mevlana Université, Turquie
- Université de Sousse, Tunisie
- United Arab Emirates Université, Émirats Arabes Unis
Mars 2002 – Aout 2004 Chef de projet R&D
- VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Finlande
- Institute for Infocomm Research, Image Processing and Applications Lab, Singapore
Chercheur invité
Mai 2016: Leibniz-Fachhochschule School of Business, Allemagne
Mai 2015: Leibniz-Fachhochschule School of Business, Allemagne
Septembre 2014: Polytechnic Institute of Coimbra, Portugal
Formations universitaires
1998 – 2002: Université Grenoble Alpes – Doctorat en informatique
1997 – 1998: Université Grenoble Alpes – Master « Computer Science and Information Systems»
1993 – 1997: Université de Sfax – Maitrise en Informatique
Divers
Langues: Français, Anglais, Arabe, Italien, Turque : Lu, parlé, écrit
Hobbies: Voyages, lecture
Publications récentes
2018
- H. Mulki, H. Haddad, I. Babaoglu. Modern Trends in Arabic Sentiment Analysis: A Survey. In Journal of Traitement Automatique des Langues (TAL) 58(3). 2018.
- H. Mulki, H. Haddad, C. Bechikh Ali, I. Babaoglu.. Preprocessing Impact on Turkish Sentiment Analysis. In IEEE 26th Signal Processing and Communications Applications Conference (SIU2018), Izmir, Turkey, May 02-05, 2018.
- H. Mulki, C. Bechikh Ali, H. Haddad, I. Babaoglu. Tunisian Dialect Sentiment Analysis Based Named Entity Recognition. 18th International Conference on Intelligent Text Processing and Computational Linguistics (CICLing 2018), LNCS, Hanoi, Vietnam, Mars 18-24, 2018.
- H. Haddad ,H. Mulki. Empirical Evaluation of Preprocessing on Tunisian Dialect (“Darija") Sentiment Analysis. In Proceedings of the second International Widening NLP Workshop (WiNLPl'18), co-located with NAACL 2018, New Orleans, USA, June 1 2018.
- H. Mulki, H. Haddad, C. Bechikh Ali, I. Babaoglu. Tw-StAR at SemEval-2018 Task 1: Affect in Tweets. In Proceedings of the 12th International Workshop on Semantic Evaluation (SemEval'18) co-located with NAACL 2018, New Orleans, USA, June 5-6, 2018.
2017
- M. Gridach, H. Haddad, H. Mulki. Empirical Evaluation of Word Representations on Arabic Sentiment Analysis. In Proceedings of the 6th International Conference on Arabic Language Processing (ICALP 2017), CCIS, Fez, Morocco, pages 147-158, October 11-12 2017.
- M. Gridach, H. Haddad. Arabic Named Entity Recognition: A Bidirectional GRU-CRF Approach. In 17th International Conference on Intelligent Text Processing and Computational Linguistics (CICLing 2017), LNCS, Budapest, Hungary, April 17-23, 2017.
- M. Gridach, H. Haddad, H. Mulki. Churn Identification in Microblogs using Convolutional Neural Networks with Structured Logical Knowledge. In Proceedings of the 3rd Workshop on Noisy User-generated Text (W-NUT) at EMNLP 2017, Copenhagen, Denmark, September 7, 2017.
- H. Mulki, H. Haddad, M. Gridach, I. Babaoglu. Tw-StAR at SemEval-2017 Task 4: Sentiment Classification of Arabic Tweets. In Proceedings of the 11th International Workshop on Semantic Evaluation (SemEval'17). Association for Computational
Linguistics (ACL), pages 655-660, Vancouver, Canada, August 3-4, 2017.
commenter cet article
0 Commentaires
- Ecrire un commentaire
- Commenter
Les + lus
02.01.2020
Les + commentés
26.12.2019
22.01.2020