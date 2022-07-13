Une ode de Hafida Ben Rejeb Latta : Ons, the pride giver

Hafida Ben Rejeb Latta, fille de Kairouan, et longtemps Assistante de Si Chedli Klibi alors ministre de la Culture et l’Information, réside au Royaume Unis depuis de nombreuses années. On lui doit notamment un récent ouvrage, en langue anglaise, sur la cuisine tunisienne. Très attachée à sa Tunisie natale, elle ne pouvait rester insensible à la prouesse de notre championne internationale Ons Jabeur "qui a fait connaître la Tunisie dans le monde pour les meilleures raisons", nous dit-elle.

Ci-après une ode qu’elle lui adresse.

In Wimbledon, us Tunisians

Had no home, really aliens

Came Ons with vast horizons of the soul

That opened dreams and made them whole.

From Carthage to Kairouan

Led by our lovely white swan

We sat to the TV glue

Cheering for our dreams to come true.

Oh! A ball out of court

That drove our joy away

Just an inch spoiled our day

But will not let this cruel shout

Take our love for Ons out.

We know it made you forget your fast spring

We felt the grief in you gnawing

Just have a rest

If need, take a test

And in court spend next day

For you no sighing and dismay

Ons, dear

There’s next year.

For now you showed us the way

And to Wimbledon we shall dozens of us go

Now no stopping us, Tunisians

There we shall for ever play

Thank you, my friend for the precious lesson

You will be always our shining star, our Ons.

Hafida Ben Rejeb Latta

