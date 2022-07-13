Une ode de Hafida Ben Rejeb Latta : Ons, the pride giver
Hafida Ben Rejeb Latta, fille de Kairouan, et longtemps Assistante de Si Chedli Klibi alors ministre de la Culture et l’Information, réside au Royaume Unis depuis de nombreuses années. On lui doit notamment un récent ouvrage, en langue anglaise, sur la cuisine tunisienne. Très attachée à sa Tunisie natale, elle ne pouvait rester insensible à la prouesse de notre championne internationale Ons Jabeur "qui a fait connaître la Tunisie dans le monde pour les meilleures raisons", nous dit-elle.
Ci-après une ode qu’elle lui adresse.
In Wimbledon, us Tunisians
Had no home, really aliens
Came Ons with vast horizons of the soul
That opened dreams and made them whole.
From Carthage to Kairouan
Led by our lovely white swan
We sat to the TV glue
Cheering for our dreams to come true.
Oh! A ball out of court
That drove our joy away
Just an inch spoiled our day
But will not let this cruel shout
Take our love for Ons out.
We know it made you forget your fast spring
We felt the grief in you gnawing
Just have a rest
If need, take a test
And in court spend next day
For you no sighing and dismay
Ons, dear
There’s next year.
For now you showed us the way
And to Wimbledon we shall dozens of us go
Now no stopping us, Tunisians
There we shall for ever play
Thank you, my friend for the precious lesson
You will be always our shining star, our Ons.
Hafida Ben Rejeb Latta
