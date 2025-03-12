Together for a durable Tourism

By Tijani Haddad - Communication technology continues to record a huge progress due to globalization and proliferation of new media : newspapers, radios, online tourism magazines, tatellite televisions, etc, which obviously require new attitudes and adjustment of Tourism stakeholders to meet the requirements of up-to-date information. Nowadays, Tourism is a major force in the world economy. It contributes more than 10% of the global GDP in the world, stimulates many other industries, increases regional integration, and contributes to boosting employment and reducing poverty.

On the other hand, beyond its cultural and social impact, tourism has a crucial role in promoting international understanding and dialogue between cultures and religions. It is, as well, an important vector of tolerance and peace in the world. On the other hand, those virtues of tourism are little known by the great public, and that is why we call for better and more coordinated efforts between Tourism stakeholders and Media. Studies show that Media has an important influence in the choice of holiday destinations.

Because of those challenges, the international Federation of Journalists (FIJET) is taking an active and militant part in promoting international Tourism with respect to universal principles and professional Ethics. Our concern is to increase the public awareness of the importance of tourism as a cornerstone of local, national and international economies. On the other hand, it is, today, a necessity to promote “Tourism without frontiers”, a sustainable, durable and responsible tourism based on the respect of the environment and the preservation of local cultures. FIJET and media could certainly play an important role to achieve those objectives

The international Federation of Journalists and Travel Writers decided to call for an International Forum in which will participates Tourism stakeholders and representatives of Medias for a better cooperation between the two sides.

Moreover, the international Federation and of Journalists and Travel writers in irs meeting of the Executive council decided that the Forum will be in Tunisia.

