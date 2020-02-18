Imed Hazgui was born in Tunis , he holds a Master's degree in Legal Sciences from the Faculty of Legal ,Political and Social Sciences of Tunis , a post-graduate doctorate in International Public Law from the Faculty of Law of Nancy (France) and a post-graduate doctorate in Public Law from the Faculty of law Pantheon-Sorbonne ( Paris 1).

He is member of the Tunisian Bar since 1995 , served as Adviser of foreigner affairs at the Ministry of foreigner affairs between 1996-1998 and as a judge at the Administrative Court of Tunis since 1998 until 2017.

He was also chairman of the Tax Review Board of Taxation Orders at the Ministry of Finance for 5 years (2012-2017).

Imed Hazgui was elected on the 18th of July 2017 by the Tunisian Parliament as the President of the new Independent Authority for Access to Information.

Imed Hazgui taught for several years at the National School of Administration of Tunis and at the Higher Institute of Magistrates and has published many articles in specialized revues and magazines in the field of law and public freedoms



